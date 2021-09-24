Andy’s Story: Using his fight to raise awareness about prostate cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Throughout September, folks across the United States are raising awareness about a disease that kills tens of thousands of men every year. We’re talking about prostate cancer.

While events and fundraisers to battle the disease are held nationwide, prostate cancer is a foe one community leader here at home knows all too well.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate had a one-on-one with the president of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, Andy Kostielney, to learn why he’s telling men to get checked out before it’s too late.

“Losing is not an alternative. Giving up is not an alternative,” Kostielney said.

If Andy Kostielney was going to let cancer bring him down, he might not have made it past the late 90′s during his battle with the disease in one of its most aggressive forms--non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Oh, the first time was horrible. I remembered saying to my wife, if this is what the next six months of my life are going to be, I don’t know if I can do it. I had three kids under the age of ten and a wife who was freaking out. It was a scary time, but we kind of rallied as a family and with our faith and we all got through it,” he said.

Beating steep odds, Kostielney spent nearly two decades cancer-free.

Then in the fall of 2019, his doctors told him his fight wasn’t over. It had returned and this time it was prostate cancer.

“Two years ago today I got the phone call saying my numbers came back, they were really high, and they think that you almost for sure have prostate cancer. My kids had grown. I had three grandkids at the time so there was no option but to fight and keep going,” Kostielney said.

For a man who jokes by saying ‘his plan is to live forever’, he’s done a good job sticking to his word so far.

12 months of doctor’s visits, treatments, procedures, and one surgery later, Kostielney announced he was cancer-free. Out of site, but not out of mind.

“The challenge is do you let it sit there, do you dwell on it, or do you put it away someplace and then focus on the things that are really important in your life, because you can’t change that. If it comes back, and it probably will--I’m told it’s going to come back at some point, but if I dwell on that, I’ve let cancer win,” he said.

Now he’s using his experience to let other men know how to catch prostate cancer warning signs before it’s too late.

“That just kind of changed things so now I really think September is an important month because men really don’t do a great job of taking care of themselves, looking out for signs, and I think it’s an important message to get out there,” he says.

One of the big reasons men are hesitant to get their prostate checked out is--well let’s just say it can be a very uncomfortable experience.

However, Kostielney says that’s not your only option.

He found out his diagnosis through a PSA blood test and hopes that getting the word out about that option removes a barrier for some men who are holding off on getting checked out.

“The standard protocol right now is you wait till you’re 55 to get a PSA. If I had done that, there’s a decent chance that I may have still been here today, but I probably would not have been here in three years,” he said.

