Advertisement

2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman is in police custody after reportedly throwing two children from a bridge in Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to KSLA, a spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says they received a call around 11 a.m. Friday about a child in the water near the Cross Lake bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found a small child dead in the water.

Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue another small child, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water, however, detectives were able to confirm that child was not in the water and is safe.

The woman was driving a gray Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate and was taken into custody at the Texas state line by Louisiana State Police, SPD said.

Police believe the children were thrown from the bridge and that this was not a random act of violence. They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district in which this happened, reacted to the situation Friday afternoon. She spoke about the need for better mental health services in the city and said as a mother, she “can’t wrap her brain around it.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the door of the Hampton Inn North of Cleveland says that facility is closed until...
Two hotels on SR 933 in St. Joseph County closed to the public
Melody Rohrer died Monday after reportedly getting hit by a driver who moved her body to...
Police: Fatal hit-and-run suspect moves woman's body from scene
Three South Bend siblings are stealing the spotlight on one of the country's biggest stages.
Three siblings representing South Bend make a splash on ‘The Voice’
42-year-old Robert Keys was driving with his two sons in the car Monday evening when he lost...
Community coming together to help: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in Berrien County crash
Humane Society says it could have been used as a bait dog.
Possible bait dog found on side of the road in Marshall County

Latest News

31-year-old Charles Bussard was convicted at the end of a three-day jury trial back in August.
Bristol man sentenced to 63 years in prison for murdering uncle
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
For now, the booster shot is the same vaccine you received with the first two shots.
CDC says COVID-19 boosters are available, but can you get one?
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial