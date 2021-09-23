Advertisement

Wildfire victims left with nothing get hope from donated RVs

Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on...
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Sierra County, Calif. Accompanied by daughter Luna, left, Faircloth delivered it to a Dixie Fire victim later that day.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — A man and his daughter are bringing donated motorhomes to people who have lost everything in wildfires in the American West.

Woody Faircloth and 9-year-old Luna mainly have been driving the recreational vehicles from Colorado to California to give a quick place to live to people whose homes and businesses have burned.

The pair recently delivered their 95th RV. Faircloth says his nonprofit, EmergencyRV.org, fills a gap for wildfire victims who often wait months for emergency housing. He has a long list of people who need help.

It started from a father-daughter conversation in 2018 and spread on social media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Rohrer died Monday after reportedly getting hit by a driver who moved her body to...
Police: Fatal hit-and-run suspect moves woman's body from scene
Double fatal crash in Berrien County
UPDATE: Two killed in Berrien County crash identified
Mishawaka police say there have been some issues that have been looked into, but they haven't...
Parents say there are problems at Mary Gibbard Park
Officers were called to the park around 8 p.m. on Monday regarding an assault of an 18-year-old...
Reported sexual assault at Grand Mere State Park under investigation
Andrew Cowells
Former Concord HS teacher facing charges of sex crimes against children files insanity plea

Latest News

Most common types of COVID-19 legal complaints
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.
Biden administration seeks contractor for Guantanamo migrant housing
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
People coming to border have uncertain future
This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq