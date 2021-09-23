Advertisement

White Sox clinch AL Central with 7-2 win over Indians

The White Sox celebrate after clinching the American League title after defeating the Cleveland...
The White Sox celebrate after clinching the American League title after defeating the Cleveland Indians 7-2 in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Chicago White Sox clinched their first AL Central title since 2008 with a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in a doubleheader opener behind two home runs by Tim Anderson.

Chicago, a wild-card team last year, is going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time.

The White Sox are in their first season under Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, who will turn 77 on Oct. 4.

La Russa had retired after guiding St. Louis to the 2011 World Series title and was hired to replace Rick Renteria last October.

9/23/2021 5:18:24 PM (GMT -4:00)

