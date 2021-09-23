University of Notre Dame to require flu shots for students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All students at the University of Notre Dame will be required to get a flu shot this fall.

According to the Observer, students received an email about the decision on Wednesday, saying it’s an effort to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses on campus.

To help students get the flu vaccine, the campus will hold two flu blitzes next month.

If students get the shot off campus, they will have to provide proof to the University by November 1 or face a hold on their class registration for the next semester.

The school says religious or medical exemptions can be requested.

