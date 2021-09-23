Traffic Alert: Upcoming lane closures on U.S. 20/31 bypass in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some lanes will soon be closed on the U.S. 20/31 bypass in South Bend, just east of State Road 23.

The right lane and outside shoulder will be shut down in both the eastbound and westbound directions for about two weeks while crews complete a small pipe lining project.

The project starts next Wednesday, Sept. 29.

