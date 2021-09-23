Swanson Traditional School recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This year, only seven schools in Indiana made the grade—being nationally recognized as a Blue Ribbon School.

One of those schools is in South Bend. Students at Swanson Traditional School were surprised with the news during an assembly this afternoon.

The Blue Ribbon winners were commended for keeping students healthy and safe during the pandemic, while continuing to meet their academic needs.

The award left some of the Scotties speechless.

Swanson will be honored at ceremonies in Washington, D.C. Later this year.

