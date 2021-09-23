South Bend woman sentenced to probation for obstruction of mail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman has been sentenced to six months of probation after pleading guilty to obstruction of mail.

Robin Weldy was a postal carrier back in the spring of 2019. During her route in northern Indiana, she says she knowingly and willfully tossed mail in the garbage dumpster.

Weldy claims she was behind in her deliveries and wanted to get rid of the mail rather than deliver it.

She faces no fines.

