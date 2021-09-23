‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Muscial’ coming to Mendel Center

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is coming to the Mendel Center in Benton Harbor.

The “most famous reindeer of all” will fly into southwestern Michigan on Nov. 18. Rudolph and a holly jolly cast, including the Snow Monster, will return to help Santa save Christmas.

General admission tickets will be on sale online or through the box office starting Friday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.

