Potawatomi Zoo gears up for ‘Brew at the Zoo’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is gearing up for their annual beer tasting fundraiser.

‘Brew at the Zoo’ will take place on Saturday, September 25th, from 2 to 5 p.m.

There will be 14 vendors from local breweries offering unlimited drink samples.

Guests will also be able to enjoy music, food trucks and rides on the train and carousel.

The zoo will also put up 60-inch televisions to air the Notre Dame game.

“We are a non-profit, so all these events that we have at the zoo are ultimately a fundraiser for the zoo,” said Josh Sisk, executive director. “So, all the funds that come in from the [event] will go back into the operations of the zoo to help feed our animals.”

Tickets to ‘Brew at the Zoo’ are $50 and need to be purchased online ahead of time.

The zoo will be closed to the public during the event.

