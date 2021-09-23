Possible bait dog found on side of the road in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Marshall County is working to save a puppy found on the side of the road this week, likely just left there and in poor shape.

According to the Humane Society of Marshall County’s Facebook page the dog had purple spray paint on it and that could mean it was used as a bait dog for training fighting dogs.

Click here to learn more about what a bait dog is.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Darlene Duggan, COO for The Anti Cruelty Society, says.

The pup was just left out there cold and wet, and the Humane Society Marshall County put information on their Facebook page saying the dog has an immune disorder likely caused by stress.

They are working to get the dog healthy and that it was seen by their veterinarian on Thursday. I spoke with a leader with the Anti Cruelty Society out of Chicago to learn more about these cases.

“What we find with a lot of dogs that come from a fighting environments, whether they were bait dogs or actual fight dogs, is that they’re very well socialized with humans but very very dog-reactive for obvious reasons,” Duggan says.

So there’s a lot of wounds that need to heal, both physical and emotional,

The also dog had been scratching and got an infection from that.

No word on where the dog came from but it was found in Marshall County. I’m told these cases are hard to deal with, but there is hope.

“Specifically with the bait dogs, our heart goes out to those guys. You know, they were definetly given a shorthand in life and for us that makes it all that much more important that we find them a happy ending so that they do get a second chance and they are placed with the right family to live out the rest of their days.” Duggan says.

If you want to donate for to help to get that puppy better just head to the Marshall County Humane Society’s website: mchsshelter.org.

