Officials emphasizing railroad safety this week in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s “Rail Safety Week” here in Michiana, and the CN Police Service is teaming up with “Operation Lifesaver” to spread the word in Michiana.

On Wednesday, a new sign was unveiled that says: “See Tracks, Think Train.” It’s being installed at a railroad crossing between McKinley Highway and Filbert Road.

The goal is to remind people to be alert around railroads, slow down, and to only cross at designated railroad crossings.

“The key is to stay off the tracks,” says Jeffrey Price, special agent with CN Police Service. “If you have noise cancelling headphones, take them off when you are near a crossing. Look, listen, and get to your destination safely.”

These are the first new signs to be placed in Indiana.

