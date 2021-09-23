Advertisement

MOGL founders visit South Bend to meet with local business owners

By Megan Smedley and Drew Sanders
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the new aspect of college athletics; athletes capitalizing on their own name image and likeness.

We first introduced you to the company MOGL founded by former Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush and Notre Dame alum Aydan Syal back in July.

This past week, the two were back in South Bend to meet with local business owners to discuss marketing with student athletes and all that it offers.

The group is starting in South Bend due to their connection to the area.

“We’re starting here in South Bend; have identified a couple other target markets for us where we want to grow and initially launch,” Wimbush said. “But South Bend I think is a great way for us to get off the ground and to build that trust with the college athletes.”

“Our chief goal is to keep more people here so if we can keep young talent here, that benefits our community long-term.” South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Rea said. “So hopefully those community connections mean that it’s more than just a four-year experience on campus, and instead they see the welcoming community that we are and maybe think about making this home long-term.”

For more information about MOGL, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Rohrer died Monday after reportedly getting hit by a driver who moved her body to...
Police: Fatal hit-and-run suspect moves woman's body from scene
Double fatal crash in Berrien County
UPDATE: Two killed in Berrien County crash identified
Officers were called to the park around 8 p.m. on Monday regarding an assault of an 18-year-old...
Reported sexual assault at Grand Mere State Park under investigation
Mishawaka police say there have been some issues that have been looked into, but they haven't...
Parents say there are problems at Mary Gibbard Park
Andrew Cowells
Former Concord HS teacher facing charges of sex crimes against children files insanity plea

Latest News

Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) breaks up a pass to Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin...
Kelly says Irish wide receivers “need to play better”
Notre Dame linebacker Drew White (40) during the second half of an NCAA football game against...
Irish linebacker Drew White donates part of NIL deal profits
With a pair of South Bend freshman joining the crew, the addition of Yale Transfer Paul...
Notre Dame men’s basketball sets sights on getting back to NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
Despite playing former team, Wisconsin, Irish quarterback Jack Coan is just focused on getting a win