MOGL founders visit South Bend to meet with local business owners

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the new aspect of college athletics; athletes capitalizing on their own name image and likeness.

We first introduced you to the company MOGL founded by former Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush and Notre Dame alum Aydan Syal back in July.

This past week, the two were back in South Bend to meet with local business owners to discuss marketing with student athletes and all that it offers.

The group is starting in South Bend due to their connection to the area.

“We’re starting here in South Bend; have identified a couple other target markets for us where we want to grow and initially launch,” Wimbush said. “But South Bend I think is a great way for us to get off the ground and to build that trust with the college athletes.”

“Our chief goal is to keep more people here so if we can keep young talent here, that benefits our community long-term.” South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Rea said. “So hopefully those community connections mean that it’s more than just a four-year experience on campus, and instead they see the welcoming community that we are and maybe think about making this home long-term.”

