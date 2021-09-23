Michigan Republicans sue over excess campaign donations to Gov. Whitmer

(WNDU) - Michigan’s Republican party is suing to stop Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election campaign from collecting donations.

The party is arguing an exception letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office is unconstitutional. The lawsuit seeks to ban Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from allowing the “recall exemption” in the governor’s race.

Whitmer’s campaign cites a ruling from a prior secretary of state saying donor limits cannot apply to officeholders facing a recall election.

