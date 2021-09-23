Medical Moment: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
Super flexible, or life-threatening?
Sep. 22, 2021
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is considered rare, affecting one-in-1,000 people. And symptoms can range from mild to life-threatening.
As Martie Salt reports, scientists are learning more about EDS in the hopes of helping patients better manage the symptoms and someday find a cure.
Mutations in about 20 genes have been found to be responsible for some of the other less common forms of EDS.
