Advertisement

Local loan officer bartends to raise money for organizations

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend loan officer is spending game day weekends as a bartender to raise money for local charities.

Lori Hiscock says she loves giving back to the community and wanted to find a creative way to serve.

“My daddy was a preacher and my mommy was a teacher and I think when you are raised with that combination serving is in your DNA,” Hiscock said.

For the next several weeks, Hiscock will be bartending at Corby’s in downtown South Bend.

“It’s hard. It’s a lot of hard work. It’s very demanding, but it’s so much fun. The crowd is exciting and energetic and knowing I am doing it for a good cause is exciting,” Hiscock said.

Hiscock raises about $300-$350 a night for local organizations, like St. Margaret’s House, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County and and La Casa De Amistad.

“I just think it’s a neat idea. It’s a creative way to not only raise the money, but to raise the visibility. That’s been an important part for me. I wear a t-shirt from the charity every shift I am working for that charity to raise a conversation with people, especially those from out of town; so they can know there is a lot of good things happening in South Bend, beyond what is happening on campus,” Hiscock said.

She said customers have been receptive to what she is doing.

“They love it. The tips end up being bigger because they want to be a part of it...It’s easy for all of us, myself included, to look inward at the things I am not happy with in my life - the things that are disappointing in my life - but when I turn my eyes and look out at other people and how I can help them, all of that fades away,” Hiscock said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal crash in Berrien County
UPDATE: Two killed in Berrien County crash identified
The twisted metal frame of a vehicle is towed away after a rollover crash at 931 & New Road.
Driver injured in rollover crash in St. Joseph County
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Mishawaka police say there have been some issues that have been looked into, but they haven't...
Parents say there are problems at Mary Gibbard Park
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks

Latest News

The Blue Ribbon winners were commended for keeping students healthy and safe during the...
Swanson Traditional School recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon School
It’s “Rail Safety Week” here in Michiana, and the CN Police Service is teaming up with...
Officials emphasizing railroad safety this week in St. Joseph County
The right lane and outside shoulder will be shut down in both the eastbound and westbound...
Traffic Alert: Upcoming lane closures on U.S. 20/31 bypass in South Bend
Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee...
South Bend woman sentenced to probation for obstruction of mail