Local loan officer bartends to raise money for organizations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend loan officer is spending game day weekends as a bartender to raise money for local charities.

Lori Hiscock says she loves giving back to the community and wanted to find a creative way to serve.

“My daddy was a preacher and my mommy was a teacher and I think when you are raised with that combination serving is in your DNA,” Hiscock said.

For the next several weeks, Hiscock will be bartending at Corby’s in downtown South Bend.

“It’s hard. It’s a lot of hard work. It’s very demanding, but it’s so much fun. The crowd is exciting and energetic and knowing I am doing it for a good cause is exciting,” Hiscock said.

Hiscock raises about $300-$350 a night for local organizations, like St. Margaret’s House, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County and and La Casa De Amistad.

“I just think it’s a neat idea. It’s a creative way to not only raise the money, but to raise the visibility. That’s been an important part for me. I wear a t-shirt from the charity every shift I am working for that charity to raise a conversation with people, especially those from out of town; so they can know there is a lot of good things happening in South Bend, beyond what is happening on campus,” Hiscock said.

She said customers have been receptive to what she is doing.

“They love it. The tips end up being bigger because they want to be a part of it...It’s easy for all of us, myself included, to look inward at the things I am not happy with in my life - the things that are disappointing in my life - but when I turn my eyes and look out at other people and how I can help them, all of that fades away,” Hiscock said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.