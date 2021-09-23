Advertisement

Kelly says Irish wide receivers “need to play better”

By Megan Smedley
Sep. 23, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is going to have to be on their A-Game this weekend as they take on Wisconsin.

Brian Kelly wanted to see the offense spread out more against Purdue and it was with Avery Davis having a career day.

But at the same time, the Irish receivers had some untimely drops.

The first two games this season Kevin Austin and Michael Mayer were the top targets.

But this past Saturday, Mayer had just one catch and Austin had 0 despite being targeted 8 times.

Braden Lenzy dropped a touchdown in the end zone but head coach Brian Kelly says Lenzy always makes that catch.

“You just say, ‘hey, make a play for us the next time you get a chance’, and he will,” Kelly said. “The preparation is where I concern myself the most. If they’re not preparing the right way, then I’m all over them like they can’t move. But they worked their tails off, they had a great week, they just got to play better. They will. They’ll have a better game.”

Now heading into Wisconsin, the Irish will need their receivers to step up.

“Man I think you guys know, we’ve got a lot of talent out there,” Davis said. “We got a lot of speed. We’re physical. We can catch the ball. We can make plays. So don’t knock us yet. You know what I mean. Like those guys are special in the lockerroom. The connections are building too. We’re getting into a rhythm and I think it’s going to continue to grow moving forward.”

The Irish hit the road this weekend for the Shamrock Series as they take on Wisconsin at noon on Fox at Soldier Field

