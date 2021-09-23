Humane Society working to nurse abandoned pup back to health

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the Marshall County Humane Society, a dog was found wet and cold Wednesday morning on the side of the road, and was most likely thrown out.

They said the pup has Demodex Mange and developed a serious secondary infection, which become infested with maggots.

The dog is expected to have a long recovery and will need medical attention for months.

The Marshall County Humane Society is thanking the community for its generous donations.

