Habitat for Humanity build heading into home stretch

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Perhaps you’ve seen storm video where a roof flies off of a home.

Well today, volunteers watched roofs fly onto homes.

It marked the home stretch of the home building marathon that is the local Habitat for Humanity work project.

“This is a process where we take a huge crane and we lift up the roof onto the house,” aid St. Joseph County Habitat Director Jim Williams.

The safest way for volunteers to build a roof is to do it on the ground, although it’s not the easiest way logistically.

An average of 150-volunteers a day spent the week building new Habitat homes in the Fields at Highland subdivision.

Dave Wood has been a Habitat guy longer than he has been the mayor of Mishawaka. He went on his first Habitat build in 1995 and says that was 50 homes ago. “Cold bones, muddy soles, exhausted, but it’s the best kind of feeling you can have,” he explained.

No matter how many Habitat builds take place, there seems to be a first time for everything.

“Tell you what, one of the biggest firsts is the first time we ever put in a playground in one of our neighborhoods,” said Jim Williams. “When this is all done, we’re going to have about 80-households in this subdivision and we’re predicting about 100-kids so that just makes this park even more special.”

The build wraps up on Friday.

