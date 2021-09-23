First Alert Forecast: Breezy with Showers Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Breezy and cool with periods of rain throughout the day. Rain could be heavy in spots through the morning and early afternoon. Showers will be lake enhanced and lighter through the afternoon and evening. With a breeze out of the Northwest between 15-20 miles per hour and gusting close to 40 along the coast the waves continue to be large. Currents are strong and conditions are dangerous. STAY OUT OF THE WATER AND OFF PIERS TODAY. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect through 4pm ET for Berrien county. A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for LaPorte county through 4pm ET. Stay safe! High of 59.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lake effect rain showers continue into the evening before tapering off by midnight. It remains breezy as clouds clear into early Friday morning. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s by Friday morning. Low of 47.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds throughout the day. It will be much warmer as winds out of the Southwest push in the warmer air. Another cold front moves our way by late Friday evening. Clouds increasing late in the evening as showers are again possible overnight. High of 72.

SATURDAY: The showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder possible into the early morning before clouds clear quickly! The sun will be shining bright on Saturday with a few high clouds. The winds again out of the Northwest and that will make things much cooler. High of 69.

LONG RANGE: We will be staying dry through the rest of the weekend as temperatures rise closer to 80 degrees by the beginning of next week. A few isolated chances of a shower by next week, but mostly dry. Temperatures likely stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s for much of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 60

Wednesday’s Low: 54

Precipitation: 0.16″

