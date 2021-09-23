Electric Last Mile Solutions now building urban delivery van at former AM General plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday marked the start of production at the former AM General Hummer plant in Mishawaka.

That is where Electric Last Mile Solutions is now building its urban delivery van. The company’s distribution partner signed an order for a thousand units.

Electric Last Mile plans to ship the first units from the plant on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

