Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Jayla reports

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - When you give a kid a safe space to grow and learn, the possibilities are endless.

That’s the hope for some Indiana foster children in need of a permanent home. Kids like 11-year-old Jayla want to fit in and thrive.

“I want people to know I’m not just a foster kid,” said Jayla. “That’s why people should know who I am.”

Jayla is a smart girl with a very bright future.

“I like writing books. I like writing reports,” said Jayla. “I like reading and I like math. Math is definitely my favorite subject. Everyone is like, ‘Math, really? Don’t girls like reading?’ I’m like, ‘No, I just like math.’ I like a challenge.”

Jayla is a pro at working through the tough stuff.

“Well, I’ve been in foster care since 2015 I believe,” said Jayla.

“It’s just hard moving around because I want to stick in one home and stay there without having to get from home to home and then seem like the parents don’t want me,” said Jayla.

What does she want to be when she grows up?

“Well, there are a few things,” said Jayla. “Mostly a dancer or an actor or possibly a news reporter.”

WNDU’s Jake Biller and Tricia Sloma were happy to give her a quick tutorial on broadcast journalism. Biller helped her work the video camera. It was a hands-on lesson for a kid who will work hard to make her life better.

“I want to prove to everyone that I even though I am a foster kid I can still be something,” said Jayla. “I don’t want to be in foster care and be like, ‘This is my temporary family.’ I want to be in an adopted home,” said Jayla. “This isn’t just my adoptive family, this is just my family.”

When she gets her forever family, she knows exactly how that will make her feel.

“That’s going to make me feel loved. And happy and like I actually belong somewhere,” said Jayla.

Jayla belongs with a permanent family.

Jayla loves to eat seafood; she says she can eat shrimp all day! If you’d like to learn more about Jayla, click here for links to Indiana’s Adoption Program: https://www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/jayla-8917b/

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal crash in Berrien County
Two dead following Berrien County crash
The twisted metal frame of a vehicle is towed away after a rollover crash at 931 & New Road.
Driver injured in rollover crash in St. Joseph County
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks
Mishawaka police say there have been some issues that have been looked into, but they haven't...
Parents say there are problems at Mary Gibbard Park

Latest News

Several tailgates had what you could call an identity crisis, with Purdue and Notre Dame fans...
Notre Dame and Purdue fans tailgate together before renewing rivalry on the field
City leaders cut the ribbon for Goshen’s first public dog park Friday morning before giving the...
First public bark park opens in Goshen
The nation’s next great author or song writer just might be a foster kid from Michigan who is...
Wednesday’s Child: Aiyanna’s Story
Some of these images are like a time capsule, sending people back to the exact place and time...
IU South Bend Professor teaching 9/11 course reflects on the attack 20 years later