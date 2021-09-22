Wednesday’s Child: Jayla reports

(WNDU) - When you give a kid a safe space to grow and learn, the possibilities are endless.

That’s the hope for some Indiana foster children in need of a permanent home. Kids like 11-year-old Jayla want to fit in and thrive.

“I want people to know I’m not just a foster kid,” said Jayla. “That’s why people should know who I am.”

Jayla is a smart girl with a very bright future.

“I like writing books. I like writing reports,” said Jayla. “I like reading and I like math. Math is definitely my favorite subject. Everyone is like, ‘Math, really? Don’t girls like reading?’ I’m like, ‘No, I just like math.’ I like a challenge.”

Jayla is a pro at working through the tough stuff.

“Well, I’ve been in foster care since 2015 I believe,” said Jayla.

“It’s just hard moving around because I want to stick in one home and stay there without having to get from home to home and then seem like the parents don’t want me,” said Jayla.

What does she want to be when she grows up?

“Well, there are a few things,” said Jayla. “Mostly a dancer or an actor or possibly a news reporter.”

WNDU’s Jake Biller and Tricia Sloma were happy to give her a quick tutorial on broadcast journalism. Biller helped her work the video camera. It was a hands-on lesson for a kid who will work hard to make her life better.

“I want to prove to everyone that I even though I am a foster kid I can still be something,” said Jayla. “I don’t want to be in foster care and be like, ‘This is my temporary family.’ I want to be in an adopted home,” said Jayla. “This isn’t just my adoptive family, this is just my family.”

When she gets her forever family, she knows exactly how that will make her feel.

“That’s going to make me feel loved. And happy and like I actually belong somewhere,” said Jayla.

Jayla belongs with a permanent family.

Jayla loves to eat seafood; she says she can eat shrimp all day! If you’d like to learn more about Jayla, click here for links to Indiana’s Adoption Program: https://www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/jayla-8917b/

