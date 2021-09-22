Reported sexual assault at Grand Mere State Park under investigation

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - The Lincoln Township Police Department is investigating a possible sexual assault that happened at Grand Mere State Park in Stevensville.

Officers were called to the park around 8 p.m. on Monday regarding an assault of an 18-year-old woman. Lincoln Township Police say the victim had walked the nature trails to a location in the park where she set up a hammock, sometime around 6 p.m.

After being in that location for some time, she was preparing to leave and was confronted by a white man in his 30′s with dark hair and a white t-shirt. The victim said that the next thing she recalled was waking up on the ground in pain from being physically assaulted. She does not know how long she was unconscious from the assault.

An extensive search of the park was conducted by responding police agencies, but no suspect was located. Evidence from the scene is being sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for processing.

Investigators will be working with the victim and a Michigan State Police sketch artist in an attempt to get a suspect composite sketch to the public as soon as possible.

Lincoln Township Police request anyone with any information to contact the Lincoln Township Police Department at 269-429-2444 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

