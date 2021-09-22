Advertisement

Police looking for vehicle involved in Marshall Co. hit-and-run

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Marshall County are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run last weekend.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of First and Redwood. Officers were called to a home in the Teegarden neighborhood after a car hit a pedestrian.

The vehicle police are looking for may have damage to the front passenger side, and the plate is believed to be an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate.

If you have more information on this incident, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 574-936-3187.

