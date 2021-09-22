Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s basketball sets sights on getting back to NCAA Tournament

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The college basketball season is creeping closer.

The Notre Dame Men’s team has set their sights on reaching the NCAA Tournament this season after not appearing since the 2016-2017 season.

With a pair of South Bend freshman joining the crew, the addition of Yale Transfer Paul Atkinson and a full coaching staff, the Irish feel they can get there.

“Our goal since the moment the buzzer went off last year was really to make it to the NCAA Tournament,” guard Cormac Ryan said. “We know that we’ve got the talent for it. We’ve got a great coaching staff. We’ve addressed a lot of issues from last year. We want to make it to the NCAA Tournament. Not only just make it, but we want to make a run. And we know we’re capable of doing it. It’s about time that we get back there. "

“My first goal was to get in the weight room,” guard Blake Wesley said. “I’ve gained seven pounds since I’ve been there. Really just have a winning season. Cause last year, everybody knows, we don’t gotta speak on it but everybody knows what happened. COVID year. We’re looking to be good this year in the ACC.”

Notre Dame begins their season practices in just 10 days on October 1.

Their first exhibition game is October 29.

