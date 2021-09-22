Advertisement

Maureen McFadden inducted into SB Alumni Association Hall of Fame

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Alumni Association put on its 34th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet Ceremony Tuesday night, and WNDU was well-represented.

Longtime WNDU anchor Maureen McFadden was one of 7 inductees in this year’s Hall of Fame Class. The South Bend native retired in 2019 as a two-time Emmy Award-winner, and the Association also pointed to her years spent volunteering her time and efforts to local organizations. Her brother and current WNDU anchor, Terry McFadden, introduced her at the ceremony.

WNDU as a whole was also on the short list of honorees at Tuesday’s banquet. Per the Association:

For the past 25 years, WNDU-TV (This is Home) has not only been a major reliable daily source of community and national news, it has also yearly showcased its commitment to enhancing the total Michiana community. Programs initiated such as the Toys for Tots Campaign, Pack-A-Backpack, The Care Food Package Challenge and the Bus Stop Prevention of Tragedies Project have all served to aid our local citizens.

