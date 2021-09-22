Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal crash in Berrien County
Two dead following Berrien County crash
The twisted metal frame of a vehicle is towed away after a rollover crash at 931 & New Road.
Driver injured in rollover crash in St. Joseph County
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks
Mishawaka police say there have been some issues that have been looked into, but they haven't...
Parents say there are problems at Mary Gibbard Park

Latest News

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas responds to images showing migrants being...
Mayorkas said images migrant treatment in Texas 'not who we are'
A police car.
Reported sexual assault at Grand Mere State Park under investigation
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
France’s envoy to return to US after Macron, Biden talks