Irish linebacker Drew White donates part of NIL deal profits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Notre Dame Football continues to navigate through the season, players are also navigating through the NIL landscape for the first time.

That includes Irish captain Drew White.

He’s partnered with Skyview, a financing firm and investment bank out of California.

The SkyView CEO is a Notre Dame alum was impressed with White’s actions on and off the field.

It’s a unique partnership that allows for White to give back as well.

“I think for my own NIL deal with SkyView partners has been really cool,” White said. “Getting to talk with Scott, the CEO, we wanted to do something special together. We really formulated it to be a source of good. So we kind of came to the agreement, he saw, we kind of got in contact the same time as Lift for Life. He saw what that was about and he really liked it. He saw how I was kind of the chapter president behind it. So we were able to do a deal where 20% of everything that I get and that he gives me, I’m donating directly to Uplifting Athletes and for their Lifts for Lives. So it’s been great. I think it’s an example of how NIL can be used for good in college football and I’m really excited about it.”

White and the Irish take on Wisconsin this weekend for the Shamrock Series at Soldier Field.

Kickoff is at noon on Fox.

