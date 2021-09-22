First Alert Forecast: The Fall Season Begins with Rain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Berrien and LaPorte counties. HIGH swim risk today. Waves of 10-14 feet and extremely strong currents likely. STAY OUT OF THE WATER AND OFF PIERS. Showers during the morning with periods of rain, heavy at times, throughout the day. Watch for ponding on roadways and localized flooding. It remains breezy with winds out of the North between 10-15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 at times. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s across Michiana. Fall officially begins at 3:20pm ET. High of 59.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain continue through the evening and overnight. Rain could be heavy at times. Watch for ponding on roadways and localized flooding. Breezy and cool. Low of 49.

THURSDAY: Lakeshore Flood Advisory Continues through 4pm ET. HIGH swim risk continues with large waves and very strong currents. STAY OUT OF THE WATER AND OFF PIERS. Showers during the morning give way to scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening as the system moves away. Winds still stronger from the North between 10-15 miles per hour. Highs remain cool, only in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds clear late in the evening. High of 59.

FRIDAY: Clouds clearing early in the morning as the sunshine returns in full to end the week. Temperatures warming back into the lower 70s by the afternoon with a nice breeze from the West. Lake Michigan begins to settle down. High of 72.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures remain cooler than average over the weekend as another cold front slides through the area on Saturday. This could bring a few showers to the area during the day on Saturday. We are watching the timing of this front. Behind that it gets warmer to begin next week. Highs approach 80 for a brief time before coming back down into the middle 60s by late next week.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, September 21st, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 74

Tuesday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.44″

