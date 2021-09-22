Fall-like for Another Day...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NICER BY THE WEEKEND... We have another 24 hours of the wet, fall-like, conditions, and then things will improve. A weak cool front will give us showers Friday night, mainly after 10pm. But, other than that Friday and the weekend are looking pretty nice with typical late September temperatures...

Tonight: Breezy and chilly with light rain at times...heavier in eastern areas. Low: 49, Wind: N 15-25

Thursday: Times of light rain...tapering off late. High: 59, Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday night: Maybe an evening shower, then clearing. Low: 47

Friday: Lots of sunshine. High: 72

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.