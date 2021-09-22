Advertisement

Fall-like for Another Day...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NICER BY THE WEEKEND... We have another 24 hours of the wet, fall-like, conditions, and then things will improve. A weak cool front will give us showers Friday night, mainly after 10pm. But, other than that Friday and the weekend are looking pretty nice with typical late September temperatures...

Tonight: Breezy and chilly with light rain at times...heavier in eastern areas. Low: 49, Wind: N 15-25

Thursday: Times of light rain...tapering off late. High: 59, Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday night: Maybe an evening shower, then clearing. Low: 47

Friday: Lots of sunshine. High: 72

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal crash in Berrien County
Two dead following Berrien County crash
The twisted metal frame of a vehicle is towed away after a rollover crash at 931 & New Road.
Driver injured in rollover crash in St. Joseph County
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks
Mishawaka police say there have been some issues that have been looked into, but they haven't...
Parents say there are problems at Mary Gibbard Park

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast: The Fall Season Begins with Rain
First Alert Forecast: The Fall Season Begins with Rain
First Alert Forecast: The Fall Season Begins with Rain
First Alert Forecast: The Fall Season Begins with Rain
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Fall-like and Wet for 2 Days