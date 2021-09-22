Advertisement

Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says its health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The government statement Tuesday night says Marcelo Queiroga is in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States.

The minister is vaccinated against the virus.

The statement also says other members of Brazil’s government in New York have tested negative for the virus.

Bolsonaro has said he has not been vaccinated, though he was ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal crash in Berrien County
Two dead following Berrien County crash
Multiple fires in Goshen were set off
Multiple barn fires in Goshen under investigation
Truth Test WNDU
Truth Test: Are Michiana hospitals running out of ICU beds?
The twisted metal frame of a vehicle is towed away after a rollover crash at 931 & New Road.
Driver injured in rollover crash in St. Joseph County
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Gabby Petito search ends in tragedy
The center, which moved into its new and expanded facility last year after nearly two decades...
Blessing, dedication held for Notre Dame Robinson Community Learning Center