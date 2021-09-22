Advertisement

Blessing, dedication held for Notre Dame Robinson Community Learning Center

The center, which moved into its new and expanded facility last year after nearly two decades...
The center, which moved into its new and expanded facility last year after nearly two decades at its last location, provides educational services and classes to people of all ages.(The University of Notre Dame)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A blessing and dedication were held Tuesday night at the Notre Dame Robinson Community Learning Center in Eddy Street Commons.

The center, which moved into its new and expanded facility last year after nearly two decades at its last location, provides educational services and classes to people of all ages.

Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins and South Bend Mayor James Mueller were among those in attendance.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal crash in Berrien County
Two dead following Berrien County crash
Multiple fires in Goshen were set off
Multiple barn fires in Goshen under investigation
Truth Test WNDU
Truth Test: Are Michiana hospitals running out of ICU beds?
The twisted metal frame of a vehicle is towed away after a rollover crash at 931 & New Road.
Driver injured in rollover crash in St. Joseph County
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Latest News

The City of Goshen and ADEC came together creating the new trail for people of all abilities.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new sensory trail in Goshen
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
91-year-old man killed in St. Joseph County crash
South Bend Community School Corporation
Swanson Traditional School named ‘National Blue Ribbon School’
Mishawaka police say there have been some issues that have been looked into, but they haven't...
Parents say there are problems at Mary Gibbard Park