Blessing, dedication held for Notre Dame Robinson Community Learning Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A blessing and dedication were held Tuesday night at the Notre Dame Robinson Community Learning Center in Eddy Street Commons.

The center, which moved into its new and expanded facility last year after nearly two decades at its last location, provides educational services and classes to people of all ages.

Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins and South Bend Mayor James Mueller were among those in attendance.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.