Advertisement

Apple picking season underway

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s officially fall, which means it’s time for apple pie, cider, and of course, apple donuts.

You can get all of that and more at Stover’s Farm Market and U-Pic in Berrien Springs.

U-Pick is underway right now, with about 10 varieties of apples available.

Owner Kenny Stover said the year has been a roller coaster because of the weather, but despite that, he’s thankful for a great apple crop.

“To support your local farmer, it’s very important,” said Stover, 5th generation owner. “I mean, not only do you get to come out to some of the U-Pick places, pick your own, you get to have a relationship with the person that’s raising it and caring for those things.”

Stover’s is open six days a week and closed on Sundays.

They are located at 7837 M-139 in Berrien Springs

U-Pick is $1.49 a pound.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double fatal crash in Berrien County
Two dead following Berrien County crash
The twisted metal frame of a vehicle is towed away after a rollover crash at 931 & New Road.
Driver injured in rollover crash in St. Joseph County
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks
Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks
Sammy Medrano
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 23-year-old South Bend man

Latest News

WNDU, Maureen McFadden honored at Alumni Association Hall of fame Banquet
Maureen McFadden inducted into SB Alumni Association Hall of Fame
WNDU, Maureen McFadden honored at Alumni Association Hall of fame Banquet
WNDU, Maureen McFadden honored by SB Alumni Association
ND holds dedication for Robinson Community Learning Center
Notre Dame Robinson Community Learning Center dedication
Short-term rentals remain viable as amended ordinance fails
Short-term rentals remain viable as amended ordinance fails