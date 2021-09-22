Apple picking season underway

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s officially fall, which means it’s time for apple pie, cider, and of course, apple donuts.

You can get all of that and more at Stover’s Farm Market and U-Pic in Berrien Springs.

U-Pick is underway right now, with about 10 varieties of apples available.

Owner Kenny Stover said the year has been a roller coaster because of the weather, but despite that, he’s thankful for a great apple crop.

“To support your local farmer, it’s very important,” said Stover, 5th generation owner. “I mean, not only do you get to come out to some of the U-Pick places, pick your own, you get to have a relationship with the person that’s raising it and caring for those things.”

Stover’s is open six days a week and closed on Sundays.

They are located at 7837 M-139 in Berrien Springs

U-Pick is $1.49 a pound.

