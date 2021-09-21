Advertisement

Two dead following Berrien County crash

Double fatal crash in Berrien County(MSP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Berrien County, MICH. (WNDU) - Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Berrien County Monday evening.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Niles post were dispatched to Sodus Parkway, west of Watson Road around 6 PM.

Per Michigan State Police, preliminary investigations revealed a 2015 Toyota Corolla was westbound on Sodus Parkway, lost control on the wet roadway and crossed the center lane into the eastbound lanes. The 2015 Toyota Corolla was then struck on the passenger side by a 2018 Subaru Outback which was traveling eastbound on Sodus Parkway.

The driver of the Toyota, a 42-year-old Niles man and his front seat passenger, a 13-year-old St. Joseph male, were pronounced dead at the scene. The backseat passenger of the Toyota, an 8-year-old St. Joseph male, was transported to Lakeland hospital with serious injuries. Firefighters had to use Jaws-of-Life to extricate the occupants of the Toyota.

The three occupants of the Subaru were all taken to Lakeland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was described as a 21-year-old Berrien Springs man. The front seat passenger was described as a 21-year-old Berrien Springs woman and the back seat passenger was described as a 21-year-old Arizona woman.

The crash remains under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol/drugs were a factor in the crash. Due to the condition of the vehicles, seatbelt use is unknown at this time.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now for the latest on this developing news story.

