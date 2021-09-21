Advertisement

Swanson Traditional School named ‘National Blue Ribbon School’

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2021
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Swanson Traditional School has been named a “National Blue Ribbon School.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized over 300 schools Tuesday as Blue Ribbon Schools. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance and progress.

The award also affirms the hard work of educators, families and the community in creating welcoming schools.

Swanson is one of seven schools in Indiana to receive the recognition.

