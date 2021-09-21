Silver Alert declared for 23-year-old South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sammy Medrano, a 23 year old biracial male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, dark brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

He was last seen on Tuesday, September 21 at 4:06 am in the area of Olive and Indiana in South Bend. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared as part of the search for Sammy. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sammy Medrano, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-7510 or 911.

Have you seen 23yo Sammy Medrano Jr.? We have reason to believe he is in extreme danger/ in need of medical assistance.



Medrano is 5’9”/150 lbs/last seen in the area of Olive & Indiana around 4AM. He was wearing a red shirt/khaki pants/should have a laceration to his right arm. pic.twitter.com/6ifc4szEk3 — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) September 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.