Silver Alert declared for 23-year-old South Bend man

Sammy Medrano
Sammy Medrano(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sammy Medrano, a 23 year old biracial male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, dark brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

He was last seen on Tuesday, September 21 at 4:06 am in the area of Olive and Indiana in South Bend. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared as part of the search for Sammy. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sammy Medrano, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-7510 or 911.

