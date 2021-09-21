Advertisement

Riley alum and Notre Dame men’s basketball player Blake Wesley helps with your basketball camp through NIL

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend native Blake Wesley is gearing up for his first season as a member of the Fighting Irish, but he’s also helping out his own community.

This past weekend, Wesley along with fellow South Bend native JR Konieczny and other members of the Notre Dame Men’s Basketball team held a youth basketball camp.

All of this was possible due to the NCAA Ruling that college athletes can capitalize on their own name image and likeness.

“ Some of these kids, I used to train with with Cedric Moody,” Wesley said. “So it’s a big blessing. I put it on my social media for them to come out because they always look up to me when I work out. So that’s a big blessing to me for them to see me working out. I told them how like I used to be in the same position here. Cedric Moody used to work me out. He had a camp just like this. Older guys going at me when I was young. But now, I realize like I’m there now and those kids learn from me where I am now.”

Wesley and the Irish officially begin their season with practices in just 10 days.

