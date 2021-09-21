Advertisement

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new sensory trail in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for Goshen’s new sensory trail.

The City of Goshen and ADEC came together, creating the new trail for people of all abilities.

Computer science students at Goshen College developed an app to provide a guided sensory experience. This way, users can learn, relax, and engage the senses through touching, smelling, seeing, hearing, and tasting the world around them.

It also includes four miles of two existing public trails with open, calm areas, water, and natural habitats.

“It’s a really great way to allow people to do their own tours, their own path, and to access nature here in the city of Goshen,” says Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.

People who are homebound can enjoy the trail, too. The project will install three stationary nature web cameras with 24-hour access. The app will be available in October.

