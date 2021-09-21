Reminder: Where to get a COVID-19 test in case you need one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In St. Joe County, COVID case metrics show the county is at high risk with more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

However, the fear from local health officials is there could be more hidden in plain sight.

It is for that reason why officials say reminding residents on where to get tested is well-warranted, especially while cases continue to linger.

But before making your next move, folks looking to get a COVID-19 test are encouraged to contact their doctor or primary healthcare provider first.

Discovering what your symptoms are with your doctor, if any, will help determine if a test is necessary.

If it is, folks can schedule an appointment for a test by visiting the Indiana Department of Health website.

There, folks needing to take a test can choose between several testing sites including 26 different locations in St. Joseph County.

Some of those locations include, urgent care providers, local clinics, and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens who also offer testing, most of them offering same-day or next day appointments.

According to St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox, the current turnaround time for COVID-19 test can take, on average, 1-3 days before receiving any results.

And while taking a test requires a little bit of patience, officials say it’s worth it, especially if it means keeping COVID-19 transmission low and keeping the community safe.

To schedule an appointment or for more information on where you can get your COVID test, click here.

