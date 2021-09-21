Rain...then Cooler

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WET, THEN COOLER... A touch of Fall is coming our way...after a very warm week last week. We’ll have some showers (and maybe thunder and lightning) in some areas this evening, then the best chance of showers and storms on Tuesday as a cold front comes through. Beyond that, most computer models are showing heavy rains east of us Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance we get some of that, depending on the track of another system. Either way, a touch of Fall at times in our 10 day Forecast...

Tonight: Variably cloudy with a shower in some spots. Low: 67, Wind: S 10-20

Tuesday: Good chance for showers and a thunderstorm. Turning cooler late. High: 71, Wind: Becoming NW 9-18

Tuesday night: Cooler with showers around. Low: 53

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with a touch of fall. A shower in many areas. High: 63

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.