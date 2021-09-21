Local health official reacts to Pfizer’s announcement on child vaccines

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Pfizer has announced its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children, from 5 to 11 years old.

The company says that its data shows children developed the same amount of antibodies as teenagers and young adults after receiving two doses. Now, Pfizer hopes to have the FDA sign off on the vaccine with its approval for use with this age group. Doses should be available by Halloween.

So, how does this affect kids right here in Michiana? One local health expert is weighing in.

“The biggest thing pediatricians are looking at is ‘okay, we don’t have a vaccine for our smaller children because those are the kids that are truly at risk because we know they aren’t the good hand hygiene kids just on their own,’” says Dr. Charisse Johnson, pediatrics specialist at Premier Pediatrics of Indiana in Granger. “They need parental and adult supervision to remind them of those things.”

Dr. Johnson says authorizing to vaccinate smaller children would be a gamechanger in not only getting back to normal, but giving parents a chance to breathe.

“I really think for me, the biggest thing is being able to get back to that state of normalcy because that state of normalcy also promotes good development in children,” Johnson says.

“I think that having this vaccine would give parents a bit more confidence just as with themselves that they could be out in public, continue to follow their normal routine and habits and be able to enjoy life to a fuller extent without necessarily having to have COVID at the forefront of everything they think about,” Johnson adds.

In the end, Dr. Johnson wants two things: children to feel safe, and her community to stay healthy.

“The biggest thing I’d like to see moving forward is that children are able to learn, have their extracurriculars and participate outside of school and being able to do that without there being a big scare where the pandemic is a concern, where COVID is a concern.”

