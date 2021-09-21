Humane Society of Elkhart County gears up for biggest fundraiser

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser.

‘The Jonathan Tuff Best in Show’ will take place on October 14th inside the Lerner Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom.

The evening will be filled with an auction, dinner, and wine pulls.

And 10 groups of celebrity pets with their owners will compete for the ‘Best in Show.’

All the money raised will go toward the daily operations at the Humane Society.

“Whether it’s feeding the animals, taking care of the animals, medical,” said Brad Priest, a committee member. “There isn’t anything that they don’t do, and they never turn away an animal. And the variety of animals they get is amazing.”

Votes cost $1, and you can vote right now for your favorite pet celebrity by clicking here.

