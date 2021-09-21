Advertisement

Free Fishing Day in Indiana this Saturday

Fly fisherman on the upper Kenai River in southcentral Alaska.
Fly fisherman on the upper Kenai River in southcentral Alaska.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Free Fishing Day in Indiana this Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 25, is a great day to get outside with friends and family.

That’s because it’s a Free Fishing Day in Indiana. That means Hoosiers can fish any of the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp.

This will be the last Free Fishing Day of 2021.

More from Indiana DNR:

Free Fishing Day and National Hunting & Fishing Day on Sept. 25 are opportunities for Hoosiers to get a hands-on experience with nature and enjoy the state’s public lands and waters.

On Free Fishing Days, which happen periodically throughout the year, Indiana residents can fish any of the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp. To celebrate the last Free Fishing Day of 2021, several Indiana DNR properties, including some state parks and state recreation areas, will offer events and activities to encourage and help visitors and families try fishing. These include opportunities to borrow fishing equipment as well as attend workshops at selected DNR locations. More information on Free Fishing Day and related events is at on.IN.gov/FishFree.

National Hunting & Fishing Day recognizes the power of individuals as a positive force in the protection of natural resources. The day also serves to acknowledge the ways hunters and anglers provide the funding foundation for wildlife conservation. The DNR invites all Hoosiers to visit Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs), state parks, state forests, and other public land throughout Indiana. Check calendar.dnr.IN.gov for more information on events at FWAs, such as building blinds at Kankakee FWA in preparation for waterfowl hunting season.

Several hunting seasons are also open the weekend of Sept. 25 and 26, including dove, sora rail, snipe, early teal, squirrel, and youth deer season. A great way of celebrating National Hunting & Fishing Day is by sharing with others the experience of hunting for a delicious, locally harvested meal. 

As fall begins, invite your friends and family to join you outdoors. Take time to safely do what you love with those you love spending time with while enjoying Indiana’s public lands.

