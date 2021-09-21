Former Concord HS teacher facing charges of sex crimes against children files insanity plea

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The former Concord High School teacher accused of sex crimes against children has filed an insanity plea.

Andrew Cowells faces 18 charges related to inappropriate contact with students. 13 of those are felony charges.

Cowells filed a notice of insanity last week before his court hearing. The notice is not a legal admission of guilt and only applies to some of the alleged offenses.

Now, experts will examine Cowells and testify on his insanity if the cases go to trial.

The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

