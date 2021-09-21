First Alert Forecast: Periods of Rain, Heavy at Times

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A cold front moving through during the morning will bring period of rain along with a few thunderstorms to Michiana. Lots more moisture will follow this front into the area throughout the day. Periods of rain, heavy at times, continue into the evening. Rainfall could create ponding on roadways, drive safely! Highs on 71 degrees occur early in the day and drop into the middle 60s by the afternoon. It remains breezy. High of 71.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers likely throughout the evening, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Lows drop into the lower 50s. Low of 53.

WEDNESDAY: The system that began to move into the Ohio Valley Tuesday will be close enough to the area to produce more rain showers developing across the area along with solid cloud cover. It remains breezy and cooler, will periods of rain, heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s as Fall officially begins at 3:20 pm ET. High of 63.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers are likely to continue through Thursday. Some of these could be lake enhanced as the system over the Ohio Valley moves East. It remains breezy and cooler for the first full day of fall. Highs in the lower 60s again. High of 63.

LONG RANGE: Our rain chances and clouds finally move out of the area by Friday as the Sunshine rejoins us! The highs will inch back into the lower 70s by the weekend but remain very seasonal for this time of year. A slight chance of a few light showers Saturday morning and then our next chances for scattered showers come through during the middle of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, September 20th, 2021

Monday’s High: 82

Monday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.12″

