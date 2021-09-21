Fall-like and Wet for 2 Days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WET AND CHILLY!! Going from a high of 90 on Sunday to highs in the upper 50s for tomorrow and Thursday...I guess that’s “Michiana weather” for ya. And along with the chilly temperatures, we’ll see gusty northerly winds and times of rain. Eastern parts of our viewing area could end up with 3″ or more through Thursday. After that, the sun returns on Friday, and parts of the weekend...and so do more tolerable fall temps...

Tonight: Cloudy and chillier with times of rain. Low: 53, Wind: N 9-18

Wednesday: Windy and chilly with showers at times. High: 59, Wind: N 15-25

Wednesday Night: Periods of rain and chilly. Low: 49

Thursday: Cloudy and chilly...rain will taper off late. High: 59

