Advertisement

Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - At a meeting Monday, some parents at Fairfield Community Schools said they will leave the district if the school board changes its stance on mask wearing.

Even though Fairfield Community Schools began the year with a mask-optional plan, the board is considering moving to a mandate.

Earlier this month, Governor Eric Holcomb announced an executive order that eases quarantine requirements if students and staff mask up.

“This mask, it’s a joke. When you can sneeze through something and it comes out wet on your hand, that’s not saving nothing,” said a parent.

“Emotionally this year compared to last year it’s been a much more positive experience in their education,” said parent Joel Corbin.

A parent said he lost a child because of COVID and still believes masks should be optional.

“I say he died because of COVID. He did not have COVID. He died as a direct result of Governor Holcomb’s decision to restrict choices. We had doctors at Riley tell us we couldn’t see our son,” he said.

An educator said mask wearing has had emotional and mental effects on her students.

“I am noticing that I am having more students in my classroom now breakdown from depression and anxiety from that disconnect...” she said.

Other parents, however, believe students should mask up.

“Personally we feel if this is the biggest sacrifice that we have to make to prevent transmission, especially with the Delta Variant, then that is what we will do,” said parent Julie Senger.

At last check, the district said 17 staff and students at the elementary schools have had close contact and are being monitored.

At Fairfield Jr - SR High School, there’s been 7 students and 2 staff members who have tested positive.

The school board will make a final decision at a meeting next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three overnight fires under investigation in Elkhart County
Police say it happened near the intersection of North Johnson and Rupel Street on the city’s...
One person shot in early morning South Bend shooting
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Multiple fires in Goshen were set off
Multiple barn fires in Goshen under investigation
A viewer sent us a tip that three cars were pulled from the Elkhart River yesterday after work...
Three cars pulled from Elkhart River in Goshen

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Rain...then Cooler
WNDU 10 Day Outlook
WNDU Weather Forecast
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Local health official reacts to Pfizer’s announcement on child vaccines
The National Guard Armory at 1901 Kemble Avenue in South Bend is one of nine locations being...
Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces donation efforts for Afghan evacuees