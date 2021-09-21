Fairfield Community Schools talks about face masks

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - At a meeting Monday, some parents at Fairfield Community Schools said they will leave the district if the school board changes its stance on mask wearing.

Even though Fairfield Community Schools began the year with a mask-optional plan, the board is considering moving to a mandate.

Earlier this month, Governor Eric Holcomb announced an executive order that eases quarantine requirements if students and staff mask up.

“This mask, it’s a joke. When you can sneeze through something and it comes out wet on your hand, that’s not saving nothing,” said a parent.

“Emotionally this year compared to last year it’s been a much more positive experience in their education,” said parent Joel Corbin.

A parent said he lost a child because of COVID and still believes masks should be optional.

“I say he died because of COVID. He did not have COVID. He died as a direct result of Governor Holcomb’s decision to restrict choices. We had doctors at Riley tell us we couldn’t see our son,” he said.

An educator said mask wearing has had emotional and mental effects on her students.

“I am noticing that I am having more students in my classroom now breakdown from depression and anxiety from that disconnect...” she said.

Other parents, however, believe students should mask up.

“Personally we feel if this is the biggest sacrifice that we have to make to prevent transmission, especially with the Delta Variant, then that is what we will do,” said parent Julie Senger.

At last check, the district said 17 staff and students at the elementary schools have had close contact and are being monitored.

At Fairfield Jr - SR High School, there’s been 7 students and 2 staff members who have tested positive.

The school board will make a final decision at a meeting next Monday.

