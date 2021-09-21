Driver injured in rollover crash in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A driver is in stable condition after a rollover crash in St. Joseph County.

County Police responded to 931 & New Road shortly after midnight. They found a vehicle that had struck multiple wooden polies before rolling over onto its roof. The driver was the only person inside. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash. A blood draw was taken from the driver for toxicology testing due to suspicion of impairment.

