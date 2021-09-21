Despite playing former team, Wisconsin, Irish quarterback Jack Coan is just focused on getting a win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is gearing up for their toughest test yet as they head to Chicago for another edition of the Shamrock Series as they take on the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers.

It’s what everyone’s talking about this week. Notre Dame Quarterback Jack Coan facing the team he spent the first four years of his collegiate career at. But to Coan, it’s just another game.

“Jack is a competitor,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He loved his time at Wisconsin, but it’s a new chapter for him. He’s, like I said, very mature, level headed. He wants to beat Wisconsin, but he wants to beat the following week Cincinnati and the week after.”

Coan started in 18 games from 2017 to 2019 for the Badgers where he finished with a 12-6 overall record.

The future Irish quarterback threw for 3,278 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his three seasons at Wisconsin.

Coan did not play at all in 2020 after suffering a foot injury in camp leading up to the season. He had surgery on his foot in October and transferred to the Irish in January.

But Saturday for Coan is just the next game on the schedule.

“I mean it’s definitely going to be weird,” Coan said. “Just cause it’s a lot of my friends I’m playing against. A lot of the guys I still talk to today But at the end of the day, it’s just another football game. I like to think that I don’t get too excited, or more excited for one game than the next. But it’ll certainly be a cool atmosphere and we’re playing against a great team so it’ll be fun.”

Coan said he’ll text some of his former teammates to wish them luck this week.

Jack Coan and the Irish go against Wisconsin this Saturday at noon on Fox.

