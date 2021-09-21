Deer Forest site tours ahead of October auction

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - Site tours are starting for potential buyers for the Deer Forest property that once housed an animal sanctuary and amusement park. The auction is October 14th.

“It is about location, location, location,” commented auctioneer Rick Levin, of Rick Levin & Associates, Inc. “We’re right off the expressway, and it’s a well-known location because many thousands of people have been here before.”

A couple potential buyers showed up for the Tuesday inspection along with former employee, Dennis Churchill, who worked at the park in the mid-1960s.

“I think it would be nice if someone were to buy it and make it an entertainment venue for the local people and visitors from out of town,” said Churchill.

Levin said it would have been nicer to have more buyer interest by now.

“It’s not always a question of quantity. It’s really a question of quality - we only need one buyer,” he added.

Real estate broker Aimee Glassman, who’s working on the auction with Levin, believes the iconic park has promise.

“I really look forward to a buyer that would consider revitalizing this once again, bringing back the great Deer Forest so that we can all come and visit again,” said Glassman, of Southwest Real Estate.

The next viewing dates are September 30th and October 6th, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested who cannot attend those dates can contact Rick Levin.

The suggested opening bid is $450,000.

